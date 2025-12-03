Azerbaijani FM embarks on visit to Austria

On December 3, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov embarked on a working visit to Vienna, Austria, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

As part of the visit, Minister Bayramov is expected to participate and deliver a speech at the 32nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on December 4-5, as well as hold meetings with officials from other countries participating in the event.