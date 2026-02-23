Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 14:12
    Georgia says Kulevi port operations comply with EU sanctions

    Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the country has provided the European Commission with full information on the Kulevi port, showing that its operations do not violate the sanctions regime.

    According to Report, Kobakhidze expressed hope that Kulevi would not be included in the EU sanctions package.

    He noted that including strategic facilities in sanctions lists is not the correct approach. Georgia is demonstrating transparent cooperation by sharing relevant information with the European Union and is awaiting the Commission's decision.

    Kobakhidze emphasized that petroleum products refining and export continue at Kulevi port, but these activities do not breach international sanctions. He added that export operations at the port have increased and economic activity remains ongoing.

    The prime minister also criticized political calls, particularly from former President Mikheil Saakashvili, to sanction Kulevi, saying they are not aligned with Georgia's national interests. He stressed that the government's stance prioritizes the protection of the country's economic and strategic interests.

    Overall, the Georgian authorities report no sanctions risks for Kulevi port and plan to continue dialogue with the European Union. Earlier, Reuters reported that the EU plans to blacklist 42 tankers and, for the first time, impose sanctions on ports in third countries, including Kulevi on Georgia's Black Sea coast.

