New Dutch government sworn in

The Netherlands has sworn in a new government led by Rob Jetten.

According to Report, citing the country's public broadcaster NOS, King Willem-Alexander signed the official decree appointing Jetten as prime minister and approved the members of his cabinet – 17 ministers and 10 state secretaries. The new cabinet took its oath before the king.

The centrist, pro-European D66, which won the October 2025 elections under Jetten's leadership, formed a coalition with the conservative Christian Democrats and the right-liberal VVD, which will hold only 66 of 150 seats in the lower house of parliament.