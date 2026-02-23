Foreigners without residence permit in Georgia prohibited from providing services several areas

The Georgian government has tightened the rules for issuing work permits to foreigners, Report informs.

The corresponding decree was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to the decree, annual quotas have been established for a number of sectors, while a "zero quota" applies to certain types of activities.

"We must protect the labor interests of our citizens, which is a generally accepted practice in any country that cares about its citizens and their interests," he stated.

According to the decree, foreigners without a permanent residence permit will not be allowed to work in passenger transportation, courier services, or as guides, including in ski tourism.

The decree will come into force on March 1, 2026.