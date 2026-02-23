Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Finance
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 13:59
    Gold futures rise over 1%

    Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday morning amid weakening risk appetite due to global uncertainty, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $72.81 from the previous close, or 1.31%, to $5,153.71 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures rose 3.98% to $85.62 per ounce.

