Gold futures rise over 1%
Finance
- 23 February, 2026
- 13:59
Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday morning amid weakening risk appetite due to global uncertainty, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $72.81 from the previous close, or 1.31%, to $5,153.71 per troy ounce.
March silver futures rose 3.98% to $85.62 per ounce.
