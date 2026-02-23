President approves tax incentives ahead of WUF13

In connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Azerbaijan, certain tax incentives will be applied.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant amendments to the Tax Code.

To ensure WUF13 is organized at a high level, a number of tax exemptions will be granted to non-residents in connection with this event.

All tax incentives and exemptions will be applied based on the corresponding supporting document for a period of one year (from September 1, 2025, for one year).