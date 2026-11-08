Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 10:26
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia Faig Guliyev, embassy staff, Azerbaijan's Military Attaché to Georgia Arzu Hasanov and other representatives visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Rustavi on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, the participants laid flowers at the monument to Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.

    The ceremony highlighted the historic significance of the Victory, which led to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    It was noted that, thanks to the continuation of the state strategy and national unity policy laid down by Heydar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army achieved victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and restored the country's territorial integrity.

    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani diplomats in Georgia pay tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Victory Day
    November 8 – Victory Day Faig Guliyev Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia Heydar Aliyev
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