Azerbaijani delegation will pay a visit to Iran

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Extensive Azerbaijani delegation led by the Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev is expected to visit Iran in late February.

Report informs, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told reporters at the press conference.

The mission will travel to different Iranian cities.

During the visit, the minister will negotiate perspectives for development of economic ties, as well as possibilities for realization of joint projects.