Azerbaijani citizens detained on Gaza aid ship to be returned - OFFICIAL
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 08:53
Two Azerbaijani citizens detained aboard a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza are expected to return to Türkiye on October 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada told Report.
Hajizada confirmed that the individuals - Parvin Əzimov and Orkhan Samadzada - were crew members working in Türkiye.
"As a result of efforts by our embassy in Israel, their release has been secured, and they will return to Türkiye based on their own wishes," Hajizada stated.
The two were among those detained as the ship attempted to deliver aid to Gaza amid heightened tensions in the region.
Latest News
10:10
One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in DushanbeForeign policy
10:07
Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of StateForeign policy
09:56
Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiersOther countries
09:49
Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA sessionForeign policy
09:48
Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%Energy
09:44
2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in ParisFootball
09:30
Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced todayOther countries
09:25
CBA currency exchange rates (10.10.2025)Finance
09:22