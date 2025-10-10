Azerbaijani citizens detained on Gaza aid ship to be returned - OFFICIAL

Two Azerbaijani citizens detained aboard a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza are expected to return to Türkiye on October 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada told Report.

Hajizada confirmed that the individuals - Parvin Əzimov and Orkhan Samadzada - were crew members working in Türkiye.

"As a result of efforts by our embassy in Israel, their release has been secured, and they will return to Türkiye based on their own wishes," Hajizada stated.

The two were among those detained as the ship attempted to deliver aid to Gaza amid heightened tensions in the region.