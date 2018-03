Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani minister of foreign affairs Elmar Mammadyarov, Armenian minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandyan and Russian minister of foreign affairs Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting in Moscow on April 28.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, at the meeting ministers will discuss the issues of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.