Azerbaijan, UK adopt 2026-2027 action plan on bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli has attended the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Baku.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Science and Education, Hasanli briefed participants on the current state of cooperation between the two countries in science and education.

He highlighted the significant number of students studying in the United Kingdom and noted the contribution of state programs, as well as dual-degree programs, to the development of educational cooperation between the two countries.

Hasanli also provided information on efforts to expand the exchange of experience, support joint projects and develop ties between higher education institutions.

The commission also discussed the current state and potential of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, industry, energy, information and communication technologies, agriculture, food security, culture and tourism.

At the end of the meeting, a protocol on the outcomes of the 8th session of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed, and an Action Plan for 2026-2027, covering more than 60 measures across 10 areas, was adopted.