    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold political consultations next week

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 17:33
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold political consultations next week

    Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci will visit Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the deputy minister is expected to arrive in Baku on October 27.

    As part of the visit, political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be held in Baku on October 27–28.

    Gələn həftə Azərbaycan və Türkiyə arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдут политконсультации между МИД Азербайджана и Турции

