Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold political consultations

On October 27, the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye took place in Baku, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ayse Berris Ekinci.

It was noted that before the consultations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ayse Berris Ekinci. During the meeting, the sides discussed issues stemming from the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance, as well as regional and international security matters.

The historic Shusha Declaration, which formalizes the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, was highlighted as a reflection of the strong brotherly and friendly ties between the two nations. The importance of further strengthening multifaceted cooperation in political, security, economic, trade, energy, transport, communications, and cultural-humanitarian spheres was emphasized, in line with the directives of both countries' leaders.

The joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all international organizations-especially within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), considered a family-were praised. Confidence was expressed that the summit held this year in Gabala would contribute to further strengthening the organization.

Minister Bayramov also briefed the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process and its various aspects, as well as issues arising from the Washington summit.

The sides exchanged views on efforts in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza, Syria, and African countries, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.