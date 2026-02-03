Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Minister: Young people in Azerbaijan constantly provided with comprehensive support

    03 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan consistently provides comprehensive support to young people, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said at the 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Youth Forum, and holding the anniversary event in the liberated city of Khankandi has a special symbolic significance: "The country is consistently pursuing a youth policy, and young people are provided comprehensive support. Various international events are regularly organized in Khankandi, as well as in the liberated cities and districts. The Karabakh region is rapidly being restored based on modern urban planning principles. Each of these efforts contributes to the future of young people."

    The minister also noted that Goranboy has been declared the "Youth Capital" in 2026, and a number of events are planned to mark the occasion.

