Romanian expert: Azerbaijan becoming region's energy, cybersecurity hub

    • 03 February, 2026
    • 11:51
    Azerbaijan is strengthening its strategic position in the region in terms of energy and digital connectivity, gradually turning into one of the main centers for energy, communications, and cybersecurity, Carmen Elena Cîrnu, Scientific Director of Romania's National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest), stated at the opening of the Information Security Testing laboratory at SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School, Report informs.

    She noted that Azerbaijan's growing role makes cybersecurity issues increasingly relevant: "Azerbaijan is not only an energy producer but is also becoming the region's energy and connectivity hub. As systems become more complex and integrated, protecting them gains strategic importance."

    Cîrnu emphasized that the digitalization of critical infrastructures such as energy, transport, and communications creates new opportunities but also additional risks: "That is why cybersecurity is not just a technical issue, but a matter of national security and economic stability. Establishing practical training and simulation environments is of particular importance."

    The director added that modern laboratories created at universities and international cooperation projects will accelerate professional training in the country and further strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional cybersecurity hub.

    Rumıniyalı ekspert: "Azərbaycan regionun enerji və kibertəhlükəsizlik mərkəzinə çevrilir"
    Эксперт из Румынии: Роль Азербайджана в сфере кибербезопасности растет

