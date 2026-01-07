Azerbaijan to supply petroleum products to Armenia on January 8
Foreign policy
- 07 January, 2026
- 18:55
A new shipment of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia will be carried out on January 8, 2026, via the Guzdek railway station and the Baku freight station.
According to Report, the planned delivery includes 1,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON 95 gasoline.
Latest News
19:10
US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean SeaOther countries
18:55
Azerbaijan to supply petroleum products to Armenia on January 8Foreign policy
18:44
Four OPEC+ countries to offset excess oil output by JuneEnergy
18:30
AzerEnerji, ACWA Power discuss grid connection of Khizi-Absheron wind farmEnergy
18:14
US launches operation to seize Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to VenezuelaOther countries
17:58
UK's Starmer says deployment of troops to Ukraine would be voted by parliamentOther countries
17:49
President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizationsDomestic policy
17:41
President Aliyev awards group of people for contribution to development of Azerbaijani diasporaDomestic policy
17:16