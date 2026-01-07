Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan to supply petroleum products to Armenia on January 8

    Foreign policy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 18:55
    A new shipment of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia will be carried out on January 8, 2026, via the Guzdek railway station and the Baku freight station.

    According to Report, the planned delivery includes 1,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON 95 gasoline.

    Sabah Azərbaycandan Ermənistana neft məhsullarının növbəti tədarükü həyata keçiriləcək
    Азербайджан осуществит очередные поставки нефтепродуктов в Армению

