Azerbaijan to host 12th conference of European Political Community in 2028

Azerbaijan and the European Union are working on a new agreement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while presenting the outcomes of 2025, Report informs.

Bayramov noted that positive dynamics have been observed in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU based on mutual respect: "Work is currently underway on a new agreement. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of 10 European countries. The 12th conference of the European Political Community will be held in Azerbaijan in 2028."