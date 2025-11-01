Azerbaijan to be represented by first deputy speaker at ISC conference in Islamabad

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    01 November, 2025
    • 16:56
    Azerbaijan will be represented at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers" Conference (ISC) in Islamabad on November 11–12, 2025, by the First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis. The conference will be held under the theme "Peace, Security, and Development."

    In an interview with Report, Chairman of Pakistan"s Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani highlighted the strong and productive cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

    "Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has visited Pakistan twice. The conference will take place on November 11–12, but since Sahiba Gafarova will be attending the COP30 conference in Brazil, Azerbaijan will be represented by her first deputy, Ali Ahmadov," Gilani said.

    Azərbaycanı Parlamentlərarası Spikerlər Konfransında birinci vitse-spiker təmsil edəcək
    Азербайджан на конференции ISC в Исламабаде представит первый вице-спикер парламента

