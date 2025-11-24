Azerbaijan, Slovakia mull deepening political dialogue

Azerbaijan and Slovakia have discussed prospects for deepening political dialogue and interparliamentary cooperation, Slovakia's Ambassador to Baku, Elchin Gasimov, wrote on X following a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Report informs.

"During my courtesy call on H.E. Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, we confirmed the excellent level of relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan and the very good cooperation between our parliaments. Our discussion focused on further deepening political dialogue and practical cooperation," Gasimov wrote.