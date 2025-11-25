Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Romanian officials in Bucharest

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 16:09
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Romanian officials in Bucharest

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with Romania's Minister of Justice Radu Marinescu during his working visit to Bucharest, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

    According to Report, at the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of cooperation between the two countries, including ties between their law enforcement bodies. The parties exchanged views on expanding legal cooperation, collaboration within international and regional organizations, and strengthening the legal framework for interaction between the two countries' law enforcement agencies.

    As part of his visit, Aliyev also held talks with Robert Cazanciuc, Deputy Speaker of the Romanian Senate. Cazanciuc noted that relations between Romania and Azerbaijan are based on mutual trust and sincere friendship, highlighting reciprocal visits by heads of state and the strong dynamics of interparliamentary cooperation.

    Kamran Aliyev emphasized that joint projects in the fields of energy, transport and digital technologies clearly demonstrate the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, took part in the meetings.

    Azərbaycan və Rumıniya arasında hüquqi sahədə əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Румыния обсудили расширение сотрудничества в правовой сфере

