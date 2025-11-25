Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on national day

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 10:55
    Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on national day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Bosnia and Herzegovina on its national day.

    According to Report, the Ministry published a corresponding message on its official page on the social network X.

    "On the National Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we extend our congratulations to the Government and People of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Happy National Day!" the ministry said.

    Azərbaycan XİN Bosniya və Herseqovinanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Боснию и Герцеговину с Национальным днем

