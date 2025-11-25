Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on national day
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2025
- 10:55
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Bosnia and Herzegovina on its national day.
According to Report, the Ministry published a corresponding message on its official page on the social network X.
"On the National Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we extend our congratulations to the Government and People of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Happy National Day!" the ministry said.
