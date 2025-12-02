Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates UAE and Laos on National Day
Foreign policy
- 02 December, 2025
- 09:49
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Laos on their National Days, Report informs.
"We convey our congratulations to the friendly United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the National Day, and express our best wishes to its People and the Government. Happy National Day, UAE!" the MFA posted on X.
"Our sincere congratulations to the People and Government of Lao People's Democratic Republic on the occasion of National Day. Happy National Day, Laos!" the ministry said in another post.
