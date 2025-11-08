Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy suspends consular services for four days

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has announced that consular services will be suspended for four days, from November 8 to 11.

Report informs, citing the embassy's post on X, that in connection with the celebration of Victory Day on November 8 and National Flag Day on November 9, as well as the public holidays declared in Azerbaijan from November 8 to 11, consular services will not be provided during this period.

"For matters requiring urgent attention during the holidays, please contact us at [email protected]," the embassy's post said.