    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy suspends consular services for four days

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 09:40
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy suspends consular services for four days

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has announced that consular services will be suspended for four days, from November 8 to 11.

    Report informs, citing the embassy's post on X, that in connection with the celebration of Victory Day on November 8 and National Flag Day on November 9, as well as the public holidays declared in Azerbaijan from November 8 to 11, consular services will not be provided during this period.

    "For matters requiring urgent attention during the holidays, please contact us at [email protected]," the embassy's post said.

    Azərbaycanın İtaliyadakı səfirliyi dörd gün konsulluq xidmətləri göstərməyəcək
    В Италии на четыре дня приостановлены консульские услуги посольства Азербайджана

