Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran hosts reception marking Victory Day

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran held an official reception on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Report, the event was attended by members of the Iranian Parliament, senior and high-ranking officers of Iran's Armed Forces, officials from government institutions, media and public representatives, ambassadors, military attachés, and diplomats from foreign countries, as well as intellectuals, artists, and Azerbaijanis residing in Tehran.

The reception began with the commemoration of the memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and the performance of the national anthems. Guests then watched video presentations showcasing Azerbaijan's glorious victory, the achievements of its army, and the reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Opening the event, Colonel Elvin Gasimov, the military attaché of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Iran, briefed participants on the heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani military during the 44-day Patriotic War and the captured military trophies.

In his speech, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizada, noted that after nearly 30 years of futile negotiations and efforts, Azerbaijan was compelled in 2020 to exercise its right to self-defense and restore its territorial integrity in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized that under the decisive and wise leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands during the 44-day Patriotic War showcased to the world the strength of the Azerbaijani army, the professionalism and dedication of its servicemen, and the determination and unity of the Azerbaijani people.

Ambassador Alizade also highlighted that the full restoration of the 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border, which had been under occupation for nearly 30 years, has made a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ali Alizada, remembering the dear memory of heroic martyrs with deep respect and reverence, congratulated his compatriots on the occasion of Victory Day, as well as on November 9 - National Flag Day. The official reception continued with a banquet with dishes of our national cuisine and the performance of Azerbaijani music. The guests also got acquainted with the photo exhibition organized on the Patriotic War and Victory Day of Azerbaijan.