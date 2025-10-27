Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Jordan recalled, appointed to Iraq

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 16:53
    Azerbaijan has recalled its ambassador to Jordan.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

    Under the decree, Eldar Salimov has been recalled from his post as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

    By another decree, Salimov has been appointed as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Iraq.

    Azerbaijan Jordan Iraq Ambassador Eldar Salimov decree President Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycanın İordaniyadakı səfiri geri çağırılaraq İraqa təyin olunub
    Посол Азербайджана в Иордании отозван и назначен в Ирак

