Azerbaijan's ambassador to Jordan recalled, appointed to Iraq

Azerbaijan has recalled its ambassador to Jordan.

According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

Under the decree, Eldar Salimov has been recalled from his post as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

By another decree, Salimov has been appointed as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Iraq.