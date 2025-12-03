Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Amman presents copy of credentials to Jordan MFA

    Foreign policy
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 20:50
    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Amman presents copy of credentials to Jordan MFA

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, has presented a copy of his credentials to Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, Secretary General of Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy said on X, Report informs.

    During the meeting, Abdullayev expressed his commitment to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Baku and Amman. He affirmed his intention to actively contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

    Azərbaycanın Əmmandakı səfiri İordaniya XİN-in baş katibinə etimadnaməsini təqdim edib
    Посол Азербайджана в Аммане вручил копии верительных грамот генсеку МИД Иордании

