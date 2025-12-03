Azerbaijan's ambassador to Amman presents copy of credentials to Jordan MFA
Foreign policy
- 03 December, 2025
- 20:50
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, has presented a copy of his credentials to Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, Secretary General of Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy said on X, Report informs.
During the meeting, Abdullayev expressed his commitment to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Baku and Amman. He affirmed his intention to actively contribute to the development of bilateral relations.
Latest News
20:54
Israel delivers Arrow 3 to Germany, in largest defense export deal everOther countries
20:53
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink joint action plan on emergency situationsForeign policy
20:50
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Amman presents copy of credentials to Jordan MFAForeign policy
20:47
Rutte: Defense investments and aid to Ukraine to boost NATO's securityOther countries
20:34
Houthis release crew of sunken cargo ship Eternity COther countries
20:18
Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in BakuBusiness
20:03
Photo
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holds meetings in WashingtonForeign policy
19:50
Man injured in Aghdara mine explosion undergoing surgery, remains in critical conditionIncident
19:43