Azerbaijan's ambassador to Amman presents copy of credentials to Jordan MFA

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, has presented a copy of his credentials to Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, Secretary General of Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy said on X, Report informs.

During the meeting, Abdullayev expressed his commitment to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Baku and Amman. He affirmed his intention to actively contribute to the development of bilateral relations.