Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to Austrian president
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2026
- 19:21
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Austria Kamil Khasiyev has presented his credentials to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.
According to Report, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria and Slovenia said in a post on X that Khasiyev conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Van der Bellen.
The embassy said the credential presentation ceremony concluded at Hofburg Palace, the presidential residence, with a march past the guard of honor as the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Austria were played.
Kamil Xasiyev etimadnaməsini Avstriya Prezidentinə təqdim edib
Камиль Хасиев вручил верительные грамоты президенту Австрии
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