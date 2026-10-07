Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to Austrian president

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 19:21
    Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to Austrian president

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Austria Kamil Khasiyev has presented his credentials to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

    According to Report, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria and Slovenia said in a post on X that Khasiyev conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Van der Bellen.

    The embassy said the credential presentation ceremony concluded at Hofburg Palace, the presidential residence, with a march past the guard of honor as the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Austria were played.

    Kamil Khasiyev Alexander Van der Bellen
    Kamil Xasiyev etimadnaməsini Avstriya Prezidentinə təqdim edib
    Камиль Хасиев вручил верительные грамоты президенту Австрии
    44 - Tezliklə
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