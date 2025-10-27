Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan recalls Ambassador to Mexico, appoints new envoy

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijan recalls Ambassador to Mexico, appoints new envoy

    Azerbaijan has recalled its ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

    By another decree, Seymur Fataliyev has been appointed as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mexico.

    Azərbaycanın Meksikadakı səfiri geri çağırılıb, yenisi təyin olunub
    Посол Азербайджана в Мексике отозван, назначен новый

