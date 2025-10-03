Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation within OTS

Azerbaijan is committed to deepening collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X on Friday, marking Turkic States Cooperation Day, Report informs.

"On the occasion of October 3 – Turkic States Cooperation Day, we sincerely congratulate our brother Turkic states. This significant day, when the Nakhchivan Agreement - the foundation of our organization - was signed, celebrates the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world based on shared history, language, and culture. Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States alongside our brother countries and building our common future. Turkic unity is a source of strength, stability, and prosperity!" the post reads.