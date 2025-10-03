Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation within OTS

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 16:02
    Azerbaijan is committed to deepening collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X on Friday, marking Turkic States Cooperation Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of October 3 – Turkic States Cooperation Day, we sincerely congratulate our brother Turkic states. This significant day, when the Nakhchivan Agreement - the foundation of our organization - was signed, celebrates the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world based on shared history, language, and culture. Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States alongside our brother countries and building our common future. Turkic unity is a source of strength, stability, and prosperity!" the post reads.

    XİN: Azərbaycan TDT çərçivəsində əməkdaşlığın möhkəmlənməsinə sadiqdir
    МИД: Азербайджан привержен укреплению сотрудничества в рамках ОТГ

