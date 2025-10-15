Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss bilateral, multilateral cooperation agenda

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov, who is on a visit to the Netherlands, met with his Dutch counterpart, Marcel de Vink, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides noted that recent high-level contacts between the two countries - particularly the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit - have laid a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral relations.

The officials emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue, organizing meetings between foreign ministers within international platforms, and continuing reciprocal visits. They also highlighted the visit of Vice Minister Marcel de Vink to Baku in February to conduct political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs.

The meeting also discussed prospects for cooperation across various fields, noting that economic relations occupy a key place in bilateral ties. The sides hailed the successful activities of Dutch companies in Azerbaijan.

The sides further explored issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as international and regional matters of shared concern, including new realities emerging in the region in the post-conflict period, the peace process, and the outcomes of the historic Washington meeting.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov also highlighted Azerbaijan"s initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and stability in the region.