Azerbaijan, Montenegro sign memorandum on consular cooperation
Foreign policy
- 20 December, 2025
- 13:00
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in consular matters, Report informs.
According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the agreement aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the consular field and improve services provided to citizens.
Latest News
13:47
Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultationsForeign policy
13:44
Azerbaijan, Montenegro FMs discuss NATO cooperationForeign policy
13:43
Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028Other countries
13:35
Ibrahimović: Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss launching regular flightsForeign policy
13:30
Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro have potential for cooperation in transportForeign policy
13:23
Azerbaijani сompanies invest up to $1 billion in MontenegroDomestic policy
13:14
Photo
Azerbaijan and Gambia discuss establishing parliamentary friendship groupsForeign policy
13:08
Azerbaijan imports $2.65B in vehicles in 11 monthsBusiness
13:05