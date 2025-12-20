Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro sign memorandum on consular cooperation

    • 20 December, 2025
    • 13:00
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro sign memorandum on consular cooperation

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in consular matters, Report informs.

    According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the agreement aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the consular field and improve services provided to citizens.

    Azərbaycan və Monteneqro konsulluq məsələləri üzrə əməkdaşlığa dair memorandum imzalayıb
    Азербайджан и Черногория подписали меморандум по консульским вопросам

