Azerbaijan, Montenegro mull security co-op

Montenegrin Interior Ministry State Secretary Novica Obradovic and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Montenegro Kamil Khasiyev have discussed bilateral security cooperation, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the high level of friendly relations between the two countries, as well as successful cooperation in the economic and tourism sectors, expressing a desire to elevate security cooperation to a higher level.

Khasiyev noted that Azerbaijani citizens have recognized Montenegro as a safe tourist destination and an attractive business environment, and the need to develop security cooperation has recently emerged. In this regard, the ambassador proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Migration between the competent authorities of both countries.

Obradovic emphasized the close relations between the two countries and informed the other side of the number of Azerbaijani citizens legally residing in Montenegro and their activity trends.

The state secretary also announced that, in connection with the adaptation of Montenegro's visa policy to the European Union and the country's European integration, a visa regime has been introduced for Azerbaijani citizens starting January 15, 2026.

He noted that a system is being developed to allow foreign citizens to apply for Montenegrin visas online, which will significantly simplify the process.

In conclusion, the sides emphasized the existing capacity and will to improve security relations and initiate cooperation in this area.