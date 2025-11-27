Azerbaijan, Italy exchange views on various areas

Azerbaijan and Italy have exchanged views across a number of areas, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

"Pleased to join Italian counterparts for a constructive and warm working dinner in Rome this evening. We exchanged views on the dynamic development of our strategic partnership, including cooperation in energy, economy, connectivity, culture, education, and multilateral platforms. Grateful to our Italian friends for meaningful dialogue," the post reads.