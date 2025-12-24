Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today is a very significant day in the history of Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 17:26
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today is a very significant day in the history of Aghdam

    "Today is a very significant day in the history of the city of Aghdam. It is a historic day. After a long absence, the natives of Aghdam are returning to their city," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that congratulating them on this occasion, the head of state added: "I am confident that you will live here comfortably, in a peaceful and secure environment."

    Ilham Aliyev Aghdam
    İlham Əliyev: Bu gün Ağdam şəhərinin tarixində çox əlamətdar bir gündür
    Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня очень знаменательный день в истории города Агдам

    Latest News

    18:45

    Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor says

    Other countries
    18:07

    Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasoline

    Region
    17:56

    President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent years

    Other
    17:54

    President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    17:54

    President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupation

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

    Domestic policy
    17:38

    Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in Crimea

    Other countries
    17:27

    President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed