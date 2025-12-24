President Ilham Aliyev: Today is a very significant day in the history of Aghdam
Domestic policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 17:26
"Today is a very significant day in the history of the city of Aghdam. It is a historic day. After a long absence, the natives of Aghdam are returning to their city," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city.
Report informs via AZERTAC that congratulating them on this occasion, the head of state added: "I am confident that you will live here comfortably, in a peaceful and secure environment."
Latest News
18:45
Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
18:26
Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor saysOther countries
18:07
Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasolineRegion
17:56
President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent yearsOther
17:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam districtDomestic policy
17:54
President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupationDomestic policy
17:41
President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent peopleDomestic policy
17:38
Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in CrimeaOther countries
17:27