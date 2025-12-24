President Ilham Aliyev: Today is a very significant day in the history of Aghdam

"Today is a very significant day in the history of the city of Aghdam. It is a historic day. After a long absence, the natives of Aghdam are returning to their city," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city.

Report informs via AZERTAC that congratulating them on this occasion, the head of state added: "I am confident that you will live here comfortably, in a peaceful and secure environment."