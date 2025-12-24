Role of religious communities in women's development discussed in Baku

As part of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures in Baku, a panel discussion under the theme the role of religious communities in women's social and moral development was held.

According to Report, the panel broadly discussed the influence and role of women in society, as well as their impact, from both religious and general perspectives.

The panel moderator, Hijran Huseynova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis's Committee for Family and Women's and Children's Affairs, shared her views:

"Religious communities should carry out educational work not only among women and girls but across the whole society."

Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, emphasized the importance of religious communities in addressing social problems:

"Issues such as early marriages and domestic violence still exist. I believe we must work on certain educational projects together with religious communities, because community leaders play a major role in social matters. Their activities should be expanded to convey Islam correctly to people as a source of knowledge."

Konul Bunyadzada, member of the Public Council under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and corresponding member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), highlighted the importance of increasing literacy in religious worldview:

"Having a religious worldview does not distance a person from science; on the contrary, it adds another dimension."

She cited examples from mythology and scientific literature to emphasize the importance of women in society: "In short, if society wants to see women as uneducated, then that society will remain uneducated no matter what. If a woman does not study, she cannot ensure her child's education."

Gamarkhanim Javadli, Deputy Chair of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), stated that one of today's biggest problems is the weakness of religious education: "If this educational work were at the proper level, we would not face most of these problems. Religious education shows that the concept of gender equality was, in a way, resolved as early as the 15th century. Unfortunately, Soviet ideology created a gap between religion and citizens, resulting in religious illiteracy. Today, this process must be expanded and instilled in society to show how women's rights are protected in Islam."

She defended the view that Islam regulates equality between men and women: "In other religions, women are not granted rights as they are in Islam."

The panel concluded with a question-and-answer session.