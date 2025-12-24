Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in Crimea

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a missile fuel production plant in Russia overnight on December 24, as well as a naval drone base and ammunition depots, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

Facilities of the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in Russia's Tula region were hit. The plant specializes in producing components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.

A storage and maintenance site for unmanned surface vessels was also struck in the area of Myrne in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

In addition, a regimental-level logistics depot was hit in Dovzhansk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

Strikes were also recorded against several air defense facilities and areas where Russian manpower was concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) drones attacked the Russian military airfield Belbek in temporarily occupied Crimea, hitting two Su-27 aircraft.

Also, during a special operation before the destruction of a Russian submarine in Novorossiysk, the SBU struck a modernized Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft (Sea Dragon) at the Yeysk air base. This aircraft provided maritime reconnaissance and helped counter Ukrainian naval drone operations.

In addition, on December 18, drones struck Russian equipment at this airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars: two Nebo-SVU radar systems, a 92N6 radar from the S-400 Triumf air defense system, a Pantsir-S2 air defense system, and a MiG-31 aircraft with a full ammunition load.