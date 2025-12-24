Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Three Saudi nationals jailed for filming inappropriate video at Martyrs' Alley in Baku

    Incident
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 16:51
    Three Saudi nationals jailed for filming inappropriate video at Martyrs' Alley in Baku

    Three Saudi citizens - Alzaman Mahdi Ali, Alghabr Mohammad Hussain, and Alghabr Mahdi Mohammad - have been sentenced to two years in prison for recording inappropriate videos at the Martyrs' Alley in Baku and sharing them on social media, Report informs.

    The sentence was announced at a hearing in Sabayil District Court presided over by Judge Azer Taghiyev. After serving their sentences, the individuals will be forcibly expelled from Azerbaijan. They will serve their terms in a general regime penitentiary.

    Before the verdict, the defendants were given the opportunity to speak. They apologized to the Azerbaijani people and claimed they did not know the site was Martyrs' Alley.

    The state prosecutor had sought a four-year prison sentence.

    The incident occurred in August this year. According to the charges, the defendants visited Martyrs' Alley, behaved disrespectfully over several graves, and posted the recorded videos on social media.

    The three are charged under Article 245 of the Criminal Code, covering "Offensive actions over graves."

    Şəhidlər xiyabanında qeyri-etik videolar çəkən əcnəbilərə hökm oxunub
    Снявшие неэтичное видео на Аллее шехидов туристы получили тюремный срок

