President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people
Domestic policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 17:41
"It is true that there is a peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan now, and we were the ones who initiated it. Everyone knows and should know that. We were the first to propose it, we are the authors of the peace treaty, and we are the authors of all its articles," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city of Aghdam.
Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state emphasized: "But how can we ever forget the occupation? How can we ever forget our martyrs? How can we ever forget the Khojaly victims and the deaths of other innocent people? We can never forget and should never forget that."
