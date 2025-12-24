Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

    Domestic policy
    24 December, 2025
    • 17:41
    President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

    "It is true that there is a peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan now, and we were the ones who initiated it. Everyone knows and should know that. We were the first to propose it, we are the authors of the peace treaty, and we are the authors of all its articles," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city of Aghdam.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state emphasized: "But how can we ever forget the occupation? How can we ever forget our martyrs? How can we ever forget the Khojaly victims and the deaths of other innocent people? We can never forget and should never forget that."

    Dövlət başçısı: Şəhidlərimizi, Xocalı qurbanlarını, digər günahsız insanların həlak olmasını heç vaxt unuda bilmərik
    Президент: Мы никогда не должны забывать наших шехидов, жертв Ходжалы, гибель других невинных людей

