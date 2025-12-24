President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation
Domestic policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 17:27
"It can be said that Aghdam was subjected to urbicide during the years of occupation. In other words, the city was razed to the ground by the Armenian state," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to Aghdam, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"This was a clear example of a deliberate policy by the Armenian state and an expression of its hostility towards us. Their goal was also quite evident," the head of state added.
Latest News
18:45
Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
18:26
Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor saysOther countries
18:07
Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasolineRegion
17:56
President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent yearsOther
17:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam districtDomestic policy
17:54
President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupationDomestic policy
17:41
President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent peopleDomestic policy
17:38
Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in CrimeaOther countries
17:27