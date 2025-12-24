Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation

    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 17:27
    President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation

    "It can be said that Aghdam was subjected to urbicide during the years of occupation. In other words, the city was razed to the ground by the Armenian state," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to Aghdam, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "This was a clear example of a deliberate policy by the Armenian state and an expression of its hostility towards us. Their goal was also quite evident," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev Aghdam urbicide
    Prezident: İşğal dövründə Ağdam, demək olar ki, urbisidə məruz qalıb
    Президент: Во время оккупации Агдам фактически подвергся урбициду

    Latest News

    18:45

    Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor says

    Other countries
    18:07

    Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasoline

    Region
    17:56

    President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent years

    Other
    17:54

    President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    17:54

    President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupation

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

    Domestic policy
    17:38

    Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in Crimea

    Other countries
    17:27

    President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed