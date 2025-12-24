CВС TV channel produces documentary dedicated to AZAL plane tragedy

CВС TV channel, Azerbaijan's first international television network, has produced a documentary dedicated to the tragedy involving an Azerbaijani aircraft of AZAL airlines that occurred on December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau (Kazakhstan), Report informs via the TV channel.

"During the work on the documentary, the channel's team carried out filming both in Baku and in the Kazakh city of Aktau. The crew visited the crash site and spoke with eyewitnesses to the tragedy, participants in the rescue operation, medical workers, and experts," the statement says.

The film presents a chronicle of the tragedy and also speaks about the further developments. The authors of the film step by step describe the situation on board the aircraft, the reaction of the country's authorities to the tragic incident, and the subsequent actions taken by both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Aktau shared their recollections of how Kazakh citizens rushed to help the victims of the air crash," the TV channel emphasizes.

The film crew expressed its gratitude for assistance in organizing and conducting the filming to Azerbaijan Airlines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Aktau, the Office of the Akim of the city of Aktau, the Mangistau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital, and the Azerbaijani diaspora of Aktau.

The documentary "Baku – Grozny – Aktau. The Last Flight" will be premiered on CВС TV channel on December 25 at 11.00 pm (GMT+4).

The AZAL passenger aircraft operating the Baku–Grozny flight crashed on December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. There were 67 people on board of whom 38 were killed and 29 survived.

According to preliminary data, the aircraft crashed as a result of physical and technical external interference that occurred in Russian airspace over Grozny.