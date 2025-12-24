Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Safi Arpagus, President of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The importance of Safi Arpagus's participation in the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures held in Baku was emphasized.
The sides touched upon cooperation in the religious sphere between the two countries, highlighting the significance of further deepening mutual relations, expanding the exchange of experience, and addressing issues of common interest.
Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, also attended the meeting.
