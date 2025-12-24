Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs

    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 17:14
    Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs

    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Safi Arpagus, President of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

    The importance of Safi Arpagus's participation in the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures held in Baku was emphasized.

    The sides touched upon cooperation in the religious sphere between the two countries, highlighting the significance of further deepening mutual relations, expanding the exchange of experience, and addressing issues of common interest.

    Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, also attended the meeting.

    Əli Əsədov Türkiyə Diyanət İşləri İdarəsinin sədri ilə görüşüb
    Азербайджан и Турция обсудили укрепление религиозных связей

