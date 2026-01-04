Starlink to provide free broadband internet in Venezuela until February 3
Global satellite communications system Starlink will provide Venezuela with free broadband internet access until February 3, the company said on X.
"Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity," the post said.
Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity.— Starlink (@Starlink) January 4, 2026
