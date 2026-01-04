Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    ICT
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 10:59
    Starlink to provide free broadband internet in Venezuela until February 3

    Global satellite communications system Starlink will provide Venezuela with free broadband internet access until February 3, the company said on X.

    "Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity," the post said.

    Starlink free broadband internet Venezuela
