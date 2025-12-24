Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Religious leaders of Azerbaijan send appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

    Religion
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 17:23
    Religious leaders of Azerbaijan send appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

    Participants of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures held in Baku on "Constitutional principles of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and freedom of conscience" have sent an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    The appeal was read by Peyman Khalilov, deputy imam of the Haji Javad Mosque.

    It emphasizes that the model of state-religion relations established by national leader Heydar Aliyev has been strengthened to meet modern challenges, creating favorable conditions in Azerbaijan for the free and equal exercise of legally guaranteed freedom of religion by representatives of all faiths.

    "As a result of this policy, religious communities operate freely and transparently, cooperating closely with each other. Comprehensive measures implemented by the state-including protection and restoration of religious monuments, social support for clergy, and religious education and outreach-are aimed at preserving national and spiritual values and fostering the younger generation in a spirit of patriotism," the appeal states.

    Religious leaders representing various confessions in Azerbaijan expressed their deep gratitude to President Aliyev for his attention, care, and support.

    2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures Ilham Aliyev religious leaders
    Din Xadimlərinin II Forumunun iştirakçıları Prezident İlham Əliyevə təşəkkür edib
    Участники II Форума религиозных деятелей направили обращение президенту Ильхаму Алиеву

    Latest News

    18:45

    Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    Moscow faces labor shortage of up to 500,000 workers, mayor says

    Other countries
    18:07

    Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasoline

    Region
    17:56

    President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent years

    Other
    17:54

    President Ilham Aliyev: Life is already being restored in Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    17:54

    President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupation

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President of Azerbaijan: We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

    Domestic policy
    17:38

    Ukrainian forces hit missile fuel facility in Russia and drone base in Crimea

    Other countries
    17:27

    President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed