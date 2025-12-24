Religious leaders of Azerbaijan send appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

Participants of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures held in Baku on "Constitutional principles of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and freedom of conscience" have sent an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The appeal was read by Peyman Khalilov, deputy imam of the Haji Javad Mosque.

It emphasizes that the model of state-religion relations established by national leader Heydar Aliyev has been strengthened to meet modern challenges, creating favorable conditions in Azerbaijan for the free and equal exercise of legally guaranteed freedom of religion by representatives of all faiths.

"As a result of this policy, religious communities operate freely and transparently, cooperating closely with each other. Comprehensive measures implemented by the state-including protection and restoration of religious monuments, social support for clergy, and religious education and outreach-are aimed at preserving national and spiritual values and fostering the younger generation in a spirit of patriotism," the appeal states.

Religious leaders representing various confessions in Azerbaijan expressed their deep gratitude to President Aliyev for his attention, care, and support.