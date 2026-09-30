Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security

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A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev held extensive meetings with Iranian officials during a visit to Iran, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussions highlighted that the cordial relations established between the leaders of the two countries have had a very positive impact on the development of bilateral ties and the accelerated implementation of joint projects.

During a meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, the parties emphasized the important role of parliaments in advancing joint initiatives and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation later met with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held productive talks with Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi. The sides reviewed projects of importance to the economies of both countries and assessed prospects for further cooperation.