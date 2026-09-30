Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 11:30
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev held extensive meetings with Iranian officials during a visit to Iran, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

    The discussions highlighted that the cordial relations established between the leaders of the two countries have had a very positive impact on the development of bilateral ties and the accelerated implementation of joint projects.

    During a meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, the parties emphasized the important role of parliaments in advancing joint initiatives and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

    The delegation later met with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda.

    As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held productive talks with Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi. The sides reviewed projects of importance to the economies of both countries and assessed prospects for further cooperation.

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in energy and security

    Shahin Mustafayev Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers Energy cooperation Security cooperation Azerbaijan-Iran relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla İran arasında enerji və təhlükəsizlik sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Иран обсудили сотрудничество в сфере энергетики и безопасности
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed