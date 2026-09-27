Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan intends to host Global Alliance of Civilizations Forum

    Foreign policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 09:14
    Azerbaijan intends to host Global Alliance of Civilizations Forum

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev attended several high-level events and held bilateral meetings on the fifth day of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, cited by Report.

    At a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Rafiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's pioneering role in the Baku Process and the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. He also announced Azerbaijan's intention to host the UNAOC Global Forum in 2027.

    During a Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Meeting on Jerusalem, Rafiyev reiterated Azerbaijan's support for a two-state solution, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of the State of Palestine, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

    Rafiyev also held bilateral meetings with Guinea-Bissau's Foreign Minister Fatumata Jau and Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia to exchange views on cooperation within international organizations.

    Yalchin Rafiyev Azerbaijani MFA UN General Assembly Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
    Azərbaycan Sivilizasiyalar Alyansının Qlobal Forumuna ev sahibliyi etmək niyyətindədir
    Азербайджан намерен принять Глобальный форум Альянса цивилизаций
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