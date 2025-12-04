Azerbaijan informs UN on return of population to territories liberated from occupation

The results of COP29, held last year in Baku, once again demonstrated the power of multilateral cooperation and the importance of coordinated engagement between the COP Presidency and the UN system in advancing global climate action, Husniyya Mammadova, counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations (UN), said at a meeting attended by UN Resident Coordinators and Member States, Report informs.

Azerbaijan now looks forward to hosting the 13th World Urban Forum in May 2026, which will host the Leaders' Summit for the first time, the Counsellor noted.

Speaking about the restoration and construction processes in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Mammadova emphasized that $13.5 billion has been allocated for these purposes over the past five years: "Over the past five years, Azerbaijan has prioritized post-conflict demining, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and reintegration in the liberated territories. Over $13.5 billion was allocated for these purposes between 2021 and 2025. More than 50,000 people have already returned to their homes and are living, working, and receiving education in these regions. Consistent efforts in this direction will remain a priority in the coming years."