Azerbaijan hopes for soonest opening of Syrian embassy in Baku

    Azerbaijan hopes that Syria will also open an embassy in Baku to further develop bilateral ties, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Report.

    The Foreign Ministry representative emphasized that Azerbaijan and Syria are bound by deep historical and cultural ties.

    "It is well known that under the Bashar al-Assad regime, relations between our countries were very tense, and due to biased attitude toward Azerbaijan, the activities of our embassy were suspended for 12 years. During that period, Syria took a position against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in a number of international organizations. After the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, our relations entered a new stage, opening up opportunities for developing cooperation," he said.

    Hajizada reminded that from the very beginning, Azerbaijan particularly emphasized the importance of restoring peace and stability in Syria.

    "Overall, the potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria is very broad. We hope that, to further develop bilateral ties, Syria will also open an embassy in Azerbaijan," he added.

    Ayxan Hacızadə: Rəsmi Bakı Suriyanın Azərbaycanda səfirlik açmasını gözləyir
    Азербайджан надеется на скорое открытие посольства Сирии в Баку

