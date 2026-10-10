Azerbaijan highlights need to accelerate sustainable urban development at UN

Azerbaijan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Elvin Ashrafzade, has addressed discussions at the UN General Assembly on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and strengthening the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Report informs.

"During the general discussion of item 18 at the UN General Assembly's Second Committee, Azerbaijan underscored the importance of advancing SDG 11 and accelerating implementation of the New Urban Agenda. Azerbaijan drew attention to the outcomes of WUF13 in Baku, including the Baku Call to Action, which calls for an urgent and concerted response to the global housing crisis and accelerated implementation of the New Urban Agenda through 2036," the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said on X.

In his remarks, the diplomat also noted that President Ilham Aliyev's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan reflects the country's emphasis on modern, sustainable and people-centred urban development:

"Azerbaijan also highlighted the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture, reflecting its continued commitment to modern, sustainable and people-centred urban development, including in the context of the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation."