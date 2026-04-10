Azerbaijan, Germany hold political consultations in Baku

Another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Germany has been held in Baku, Report informs.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the German delegation was headed by Niklas Wagner, Commissioner for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia at Germany's Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, the current state of political relations within bilateral cooperation was reviewed, and the importance of mutual visits and meetings within international events for maintaining continuous political dialogue was emphasized. In addition, the current status and prospects for cooperation in the economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian fields were discussed.

Information was presented on strategic energy and transport projects implemented with Azerbaijan's initiative and participation. The sides also exchanged views on existing plans to expand the contractual and legal framework.

The parties focused on cooperation within international platforms, as well as the development of collaboration within various international organizations and mutual support for candidacies.

During the consultations, detailed information was provided on the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, steps taken to ensure lasting peace, and large-scale reconstruction, restoration, and demining efforts in the liberated territories.

The sides also exchanged views on international issues of mutual interest.