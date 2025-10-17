Azerbaijan establishes embassy in Bahrain
Foreign policy
17 October, 2025
- 18:39
An embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the city of Manama.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.
