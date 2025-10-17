Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    17 October, 2025
    • 18:39
    Azerbaijan establishes embassy in Bahrain

    An embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the city of Manama.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

    Azərbaycanın Bəhreyndə səfirliyi təsis olunub
    В Бахрейне учреждено посольство Азербайджана

